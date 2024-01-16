Insecurity: Tinubu meets service chiefs in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those at the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The meeting was convened by the president to address the growing killings and other violent crimes in the country.

Gunmen had in December 2023 killed over 200 people in 15 communities across Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

