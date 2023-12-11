Gunmen kill four in Plateau community

Gunmen on Sunday night killed four persons in Gudum Village, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attackers also set ablaze the residence of the village and held hostage his wife and children.

The arrival of the men of Operation Safe Haven forced the attackers to flee from the village.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Ber, directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

He described the killing of innocent people by criminals as barbaric and unacceptable.

