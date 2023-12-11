Parts of Abuja in darkness, as TCN alleges transmission line vandalised, cables stolen

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has alleged that its Gwagwalada-Kukwaba-Apo 132 kilovolts (KV) transmission line in Abuja has been vandalised.

Spokesman for the agency, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said the vandalism of the lines took place at about 1 am on December 10.

She said, “When bulk power supply on the line was cut off, necessitating an early morning investigation by TCN linesmen.

“Investigations revealed a vandalized portion on the line route between Tower 23 and Tower 25. The vandals had also carted away conductors, causing power outage at Kukwaba Transmission Substation.”

She however, assured that the TCN was working towards restoring power in the affected areas.

“Presently, TCN has restored bulk power supply to Kukwaba Substation at 07:08Pm as temporary solution through Apo Substation,” she said.

