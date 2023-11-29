Metro
Gunmen shoot Cross River ministry accountant, escape with money
Gunmen on Wednesday shot an accountant with the Cross River Ministry of Education.
The accountant, who was shot in the thigh, was trailed to the old Government Secretariat near Government House in Calabar from a bank where he had gone to make some withdrawals.
The two gunmen trailed the victim to his office where they forcefully took the bag containing money and shot him at close range.
The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the story, said the victim was immediately rushed to the Naval Referral Hospital for medical attention.
She said police operatives were already on the trail of the gunmen who trailed the victim on a motorcycle.
