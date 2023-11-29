Metro
NAF destroys illegal refinery in Rivers air raids
The air component of Operation Delta Safe has destroyed an active Illegal refining site in Rivers State.
The Nigerian Air Force Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja
He said the troops also destroyed two Cotonou boats sighted at Arugbana near Okrika.
The spokesman said the troops would continue operations against economic saboteurs and oil thieves in the South-South.
The statement read: “Similar strikes were also conducted on 27 November 2023 at a location South-East of Abisse in Rivers State. At the location, an active IRS was sighted concealed with reservoirs and a storage tank suspected to contain illegally refined products.
READ ALSO: Rivers Police begins probe into illegal refinery explosion
“The reservoirs and storage tanks were then engaged and destroyed. Another location North-West of Omama was also struck as it was observed to be containing items suspected to contain stolen crude oil in objects tied in sacks.”
“Subsequent reconnaissance flights over Cawthorne Channel, Bille, Dariama, Okrika, Bonny Island, and Idama revealed a retinue of destroyed and abandoned illegal refining site, hitherto destroyed by the Air Component.
“These sites remain inactive, an indication that the measures being employed may be yielding the expected outcome. Either way, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe will continue to carry out its assigned duties until the activities of these saboteurs are completely halted or reduced to the barest minimum.”
