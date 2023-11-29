Suspected armed robbers reportedly kill Ogun director

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers reportedly killed the a Director of Finance and Accounts attached to the Ogun State Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the director was shot dead the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Bridge while coming from a bank in the state capital.

He reportedly died in the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

