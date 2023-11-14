Metro
Six die in Ogun auto crash
At least six persons died and six others were injured in an auto crash opposite Redeemed Christian Church of God’s camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.
The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.
He said an unidentified truck and a Mazda bus with 15 travelling passengers were involved in the crash.
READ ALSO: Two Immigration officers die in Kano auto crash
The TRACE spokesman said the truck was making a U-turn in the area when the speeding bus rammed into it.
He added that the truck driver immediately fled from the scene.
“The dead victims were deposited at morgues in Sagamu and in a hospital in Ogun, while the injured were taken to hospitals in the area,” Akinbiyi added.
