Army vows to arrest perpetrators of fake recruitment in its name

The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, lamented the growing rate of fake recruitment advertisements and online portals especially for its Direct Short Service, describing them as fake and deliberate attempts to defraud Nigerians.

The Army stated this in a statement on Tuesday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, urging citizens especially those interested in joining the service to disregard the advertisements.

The statement partly reads: “The Nigerian Army has noted the alarming rate of the spread of fake online recruitment information, particularly regarding the Nigerian Army Direct Short Service Recruitment Portal for the year 2023.

“The NA wishes to state that the false online publication is a deliberate fraudulent effort by some unscrupulous persons to mislead the public.

“Considering the damage these fake online publications could do to the psyche of would-be candidates and the general public, it is crucial to clarify that the fake online Direct Short Service Portal 2023, is a scam and should be clearly avoided. ”

According to Nwachukwu, the Army has commenced the process of arresting the perpetrators of the crime, urging Nigerians to report those portals to the service.

”The NA has already set measures in motion to apprehend those behind the fraudulent portal. Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to report any suspicious recruitment portal or activities to the NA.

“The NA will continue to remain committed to ensuring a transparent and credible recruitment process through the NA’s established official channels of communication. These channels include the official Nigerian Army website and social media platforms https://army.mil.ng Twitter @HQNigerianArmyFacebook, HQ Nigerian Army and other reputable media outlets.

“It is important to rely on these official sources for accurate and up-to-date information, rather than fall victim to fake recruitment online advertisements. Fake recruitment advertisements will inevitably mislead potential candidates and expose them to the vagaries of fraudulent activities of scammers,” Nwachukwu added.

