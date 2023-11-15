NLC, TUC strike halts Chidinma’s trial over alleged murder of Super TV boss

The trial of an undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murderess of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, could not hold on Tuesday due to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC), strike.

Recall that Ojukwu, who is a 300-level student of the Department of Mass Communication and two others were arraigned on October 12, 2021, by the Lagos State Government before a Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square, on nine counts of murder, theft, and forgery.

She was also arraigned alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

The third defendant, Egbuchu, at the resumed trial, on Tuesday, was present, while Ojukwu and Quadri were not brought to court from the correctional facility.

The ongoing strike caused their absence at the court.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya had said that the correctional facility officials informed the court that the inmates would not be brought to court for security purposes until the strike was over.

“Due to the NLC strike, I suggest that tomorrow’s date be vacated and a fresh clear date is given,” the Counsel for the first defendant, Onwuka Egwu, had noted.

The second defendant’s counsel, Babatunde Busari, however, said: “Despite the effort given to this case by this court, the trial is still taking too long.

“There is no trial day that I come to this court without the trial going on. I also suggest that a clear date be given to ensure that substantive justice is done to this matter.”

Busari also asked the prosecution counsel, Adenike Oluwafemi, Director of Public Prosecutions to mention how many prosecution witnesses are yet to give evidence.

The DPP told the court that apart from the ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, who was still giving evidence under cross-examination, “there are two more witnesses”.

Justice Adesanya, hence, vacated Wednesday’s date to ensure that the NLC strike would not disrupt proceedings.

She then adjourned the case till December 5 and December 7, 2023, for the continuation of trial.

The ninth prosecution witness, DSP Bamidele, had at the last proceeding in June, narrated how he examined the body of late Ataga at the mortuary.

The witness was cross-examined by the first defendant’s counsel, Egwu.

The witness had told the court that he visited the mortuary two days after the deceased died to carry out his investigation.

Bamidele noted that the body bag was opened in his presence for observation, and that he saw injury on the body and neck region of the deceased.

He added that he instructed the mortuary attendant to turn the body over and he saw marks on the side of the left ribs.

He also told the court that there was an injury at the lower centre of the head, and that it was an open injury that showed signs of stabbing.

