Metro
Four dead, 8 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least four persons were confirmed dead and eight others injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the news in a statement in Abeokuta, said a Hovo truck and a Max bus with the registration number EPE 440 YG were involved in the accident.
She said the injured victims had been taken to two different hospitals for medical attention while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Idera morgue in the Sagamu area of the state.
“The suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed on the part of the Mazda bus that didn’t observe that the truck was making a turning. It led to the loss of control then crash by the bucket of the truck,” Okpe added.
