Metro
Two dead, 1,000 houses destroyed as fire razes IDP camp in Borno
At least two persons were confirmed dead and more than 1,000 houses were destroyed when fire razed the Muna Alamdari Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.
The fire which began at about 6:00 a.m., lasted more than one hour before it was brought under control by men of the state fire service.
The Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies, and some good Samaritans also assisted in putting out the fire.
READ ALSO: Borno govt bans street begging, loitering
Muhammad said the agency has commenced an assessment of the damages and making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.
“We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets as well as other non-food items to mitigate their suffering,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...