Two dead, 1,000 houses destroyed as fire razes IDP camp in Borno

At least two persons were confirmed dead and more than 1,000 houses were destroyed when fire razed the Muna Alamdari Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.

The fire which began at about 6:00 a.m., lasted more than one hour before it was brought under control by men of the state fire service.

The Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies, and some good Samaritans also assisted in putting out the fire.

Muhammad said the agency has commenced an assessment of the damages and making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.

“We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets as well as other non-food items to mitigate their suffering,” he stated.

