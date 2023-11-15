Navy arrests another four stowaways aboard container ship in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy on Monday arrested four stowaways aboard a Dubai-bound container vessel, TEME EXPRESS, in Lagos.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Kolawole Oguntuga, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said the stowaways were found by a patrol team inside the vessel’s rudder compartment with bags of snacks and sachet water.

He added that a domain awareness facility, the Falcon Eye Alignment, provided the information that led to the arrest of the four men.

The arrest of the Nigerians making risky attempts to leave the country for greener pastures abroad was the second in one week.

The Navy on November 3 arrested eight persons inside another container vessel, NATAL, heading to Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO: Navy arrests eight stowaways in Lagos

The statement read: “Tactical teams were dispatched to the vessel at Lagos Anchorage, sequel to receiving information from the maritime domain awareness facility.

“Upon arrival, the teams noticed movements inside the rudder compartment, consequently, the teams boarded the ship, located and extracted the four stowaways.

“The stowaways were found with a bag filled with snacks and another polybag containing sachet water.”

“The stowaways had been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with established protocol.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now