Navy arrests eight stowaways in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has arrested eight stowaways onboard a container vessel Natal in Lagos.

The Base Information Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT Sub-Lt. HA Collins, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos, listed the stowaways as Jerry Benjamin (22), Ben Tony (19), Victory Ekemele (16), and Ike Destiny (17).

The rest are – Ebuka Solomon (25), Christian Eze (26), James Vincent (25), and David Abamiyo (27).

The statement read: “In a remarkable display of sustained maritime security, the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT’s patrol team has stalled plans of some individuals from embarking on an illegal voyage, onboard a container vessel NATAL heading to Abidjan.

READ ALSO: Navy arrests 11 stowaways aboard Ghana-bound ship

“At approximately 0840 hours on Friday 3rd November 2023 the patrol team, acting on reliable intelligence boarded the vessel at Lagos Anchorage and apprehended eight stowaways attempting to illegally exit the country through the vessel.

“These individuals concealed themselves inside the rudder compartment of the vessel but the timely intervention of the patrol team prevented them from being exposed to a life-threatening situation in such a confined compartment for the long voyage as well as other security threats associated with unauthorized access to such facilities.

“In a seamless transition, the stowaways were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols for further necessary action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now