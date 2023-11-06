Troops kill three suspected bandits, recover AK 47 rifle in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on Sunday killed three suspected bandits and recovered an AK47 rifle in Kaduna State.

The spokesman of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Lt.-Col Musa Yahaya, who confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday, said the bandits were killed during a clearance operation at Maidaro, Ngade, Ahla, and Rikau villages in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

He added several others escaped with gunshot wounds and abandoned one motorcycle.

Yahaya said: “ Also on Sunday, troops conducted an operation around Tantatu and Antena areas in Chikun local government area of the state.

“During the operation, troops neutralised one terrorist, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, seven 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and two phones.

READ ALSO: Troops kill seven suspected bandits in Kaduna

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Force Commander ‘Operation Whirl Punch,’ Maj- Gen. Valentine Okoro applauded the troops’ efforts.

Okoro charged them to sustain the tempo until all terrorists and criminals in the Division’s area of responsibility were completely annihilated.

“He appealed to people of Kaduna State to continue to avail the army and other security agencies with credible and actionable intelligence reports.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now