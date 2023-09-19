Politics
Atiku warns ruling APC against harassing opposition members with security agencies
Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power against employing security forces to silence opposition party members.
Dissenting voices are essential for democracy and effective government, according to Abubakar in a statement published on platform X on Monday.
“The ruling APC must refrain from any attempts to use our security agencies to harass or illegally detain any member or voice of the political opposition — and this call is not here limited to only members of my political party, but indeed all opposition voices including the many individuals across the internet who speak up only to seek a better country,” the former vice president wrote.
Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the election on February 25, did not identify any specific instances of security forces stifling opposition.
But he said, “recent revelations suggesting potential suppression of voices and trumped-up allegations against opposition figures are deeply troubling”.
Read Also: UAE visa controversy: Atiku accuses Tinubu of spreading fake news in Nigeria
The former vice-president said a vibrant democracy flourishes not when dissent is silenced but “when it is listened to, even if it makes those in authority uncomfortable”.
“The bedrock of any thriving democratic society is its ability to protect and respect contrarian viewpoints. Such viewpoints ensure that governance remains transparent and that power is not concentrated in the hands of a few,” he said.
“Arresting or silencing members of the opposition based on contrived charges is not only an affront to the principles of democracy but also a grave injustice to the very people who rely on the system for representation and justice.
“The government must avoid the temptation of conceding to the agenda of anti-democratic forces.
“The essence of democracy is not about comfort for those in power but about ensuring justice, liberty, and equality for all.
“Let us, as Nigerians, unite in upholding these principles and ensuring that every voice, no matter how contrary, is allowed its rightful place in the discourse.”
After losing to Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the election on February 25, Abubakar and the PDP are now appealing the results of the presidential election before the supreme court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...