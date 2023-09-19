Atiku warns ruling APC against harassing opposition members with security agencies

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power against employing security forces to silence opposition party members.

Dissenting voices are essential for democracy and effective government, according to Abubakar in a statement published on platform X on Monday.

“The ruling APC must refrain from any attempts to use our security agencies to harass or illegally detain any member or voice of the political opposition — and this call is not here limited to only members of my political party, but indeed all opposition voices including the many individuals across the internet who speak up only to seek a better country,” the former vice president wrote.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the election on February 25, did not identify any specific instances of security forces stifling opposition.

But he said, “recent revelations suggesting potential suppression of voices and trumped-up allegations against opposition figures are deeply troubling”.

The former vice-president said a vibrant democracy flourishes not when dissent is silenced but “when it is listened to, even if it makes those in authority uncomfortable”.

“The bedrock of any thriving democratic society is its ability to protect and respect contrarian viewpoints. Such viewpoints ensure that governance remains transparent and that power is not concentrated in the hands of a few,” he said.

“Arresting or silencing members of the opposition based on contrived charges is not only an affront to the principles of democracy but also a grave injustice to the very people who rely on the system for representation and justice.

“The government must avoid the temptation of conceding to the agenda of anti-democratic forces.

“The essence of democracy is not about comfort for those in power but about ensuring justice, liberty, and equality for all.

“Let us, as Nigerians, unite in upholding these principles and ensuring that every voice, no matter how contrary, is allowed its rightful place in the discourse.”

After losing to Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the election on February 25, Abubakar and the PDP are now appealing the results of the presidential election before the supreme court.

