MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians in appointments

Islamic advocacy group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has accused President Bola Tinubu of favouring Christians in the appointments he has so far made since his inauguration on May 29, thereby turning his “Muslim-Muslim administration into a Christian-majority government.”

MURIC, in a statement on Monday by its Director-General, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, lampooned Tinubu for allegedly ignoring Muslims who are also considered competent to hold some public offices in his administration while populating his cabinet with Christians and Yoruba people.

The MURIC DG described Tinubu’s appointment as “lopsided and a disappointment to Muslims who thought the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the ruling party would ensure inclusive government in the country.”

“We are shocked to our marrows that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been appointing Christians and Yorubas mainly to key positions since the inception of this administration at the expense of Muslims,” the statement said.

“For instance, five out of eight security chiefs appointed earlier are Christians. Ministerial posts have not been different.

“All five key appointments made by President Tinubu to revive the economy were given to Christians and Yorubas mainly.

“These new appointees include the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the newly nominated CBN Governor, Dr. Michael Cardoso, Hon. Zacch Adedeji, Acting Chairman, FIRS, the Chairman, Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele and Mr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser on Economic Affairs.

“Many competent Muslims who campaigned and voted for Muslim-Muslim ticket during the presidential election were ignored.

“It is interesting to note that some of those Muslims are eminently qualified to hold key political offices since there are professors, engineers, medical doctors and holders of doctorate degrees among them.

“To add salt to injury, one of the best Muslim ministerial nominees, the man who championed the Muslim-Muslim ticket and mobilised the whole North behind Asiwaju has been jettisoned.

“Also, Professor Ali Isa Pantami who took the communication and digital economy to enviable heights during the last administration was ignored. Where, then, is our Muslim president, taking Nigerian Muslims?”

“Our message to President Tinubu is this (and we want the president’s handlers to take this to him) the cacophony of voices of dissatisfied Muslims has reached an unbearable crescendo such that MURIC is now constrained to speak up.

“People are complaining, particularly Muslims from the North and South West and they can only be ignored at the risk of foregoing 2027.

“Meanwhile we in MURIC accept full responsibility for the dilemma facing Nigerian Muslims as their Muslim-Muslim ticket has turned into a ‘Christian majority government’.

“We admit being in the forefront of the campaign for a Yoruba Muslim presidency which has become a bone in the throat of Yoruba Muslims in particular and Nigerian Muslims in general.

“With heavy hearts, we tender unreserved apology, first, to the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for what we led him to even though he showed no interest at the beginning, and to other Nigerian Muslims particularly those who have been accusing us of misleading them,” the statement said.

