Shi’ites join Christians to celebrate Christmas service in Zaria, donate gifts to church

Hundreds of members of Islamic Shi’ites group on Monday, joined their Christian counterparts to celebrate the Christmas service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Leader of the group, Isah-Hassan Mshelgaru who spoke on the celebration, said it was their own way of strengthening religious harmony and unity between religious groups in the state.

Mshelgaru added that despite their religious differences, the Shiites acknowledge Christmas as a day for festivities, friendliness and unity.

He emphasized that joining the Christian faithful as they marked Christmas was to project a renewed hope for divine unity among Muslims and other religions.

“When other faithful unite with the two faith groups, it means the whole of Nigeria is united,’’ he noted, adding that the group’s visit to the church for Christmas was to strengthen the relationship between the two faith groups.

He further stated that Islam and Christianity were revered faiths, with more than 90 per cent of Nigeria’s population as adherents, adding that as a group, Shiite members started visits to churches more than 25 years ago, and since then, there has been improved understanding between the group and Christians.

“The visit has reduced the fears and some animosities between the two faith groups. They (Christians) are now open to us; we share sentiments and problems.

“The regular exchange of visits has bridged the gaps between us,’’ he said.

At the end of the service, the Islamic sect donated various gift items to the church including food stuff and cash.

