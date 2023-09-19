Politics
Atiku approaches Supreme Court with 35 grounds of appeal against PEPC judgment
Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has approached the Supreme Court with 35 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC} that upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election.
Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, in the appeal filed on Tuesday, is praying the Apex court to set aside the judgement the PEPC delivered on September 6.
According to the PDP candidate, the verdict of the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the PEPC, which dismissed his petition against the outcome of the presidential contest, was not only perverse, but occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice against him.
READ ALSO:Atiku’s aide, Bwala, claims ‘some key people’ want to level trumped-up allegations against him
Atiku also maintained that the PEPC panel erred in law, when it failed to nullify the presidential election on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, even when evidence that was adduced before it showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}acted in breach of extant laws and regulations guiding the conduct of elections.
He also accused the PEPC of reaching its unanimous decision based on gross misconstruction and misrepresentation of provisions of both the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Electoral Act, 2022.
