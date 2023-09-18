Atiku’s aide, Bwala, claims ‘some key people’ want to level trumped-up allegations against him

PDP chieftain Daniel Bwala has sounded an alarm on Monday, alleging that senior figures at the Presidential Villa in Abuja were preparing to have him arrested on false charges.

Bwala, was a former lawmaker of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, before he joined the PDP at the build-up of the 2023 general elections.

The allegation was contained in a post he made on his social media platform X on Monday.

Bwala claimed that several influential figures close to the seat of power intended to have him arrested by security forces in order to discredit and silence him because he was upsetting the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

Read Also: Atiku campaign spokesman, Bwala, raises questions around Tinubu’s Student Loan Act

He wrote, “Last night I got credible intelligence that some key people around the seat of power (Presidential Aso Villa) of this government are planning to use the security agencies to arrest me and take me into custody on trumped-up allegations in order to rubbish me and silence me.

“That I am making them and the government uncomfortable. Let the world know today that I have always known that from my stands on the same faith ticket which led to my leaving APC, and consequent posture as a political opposition, it might irk the deep state and come with persecution for what I believe in and stand for.

“If anything happens to me, let the world know today of their evil plans.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now