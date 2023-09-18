Tinubu appoints Obi’s running mate brother, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as special adviser

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, as the Special Adviser on Political matters in the office of the Vice President.

Baba-Ahmed, who confirmed the development on Monday in a post on the X platform, formerly Twitter, said he was honoured to be given the opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

The NEF spokesman is the elder brother of the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate in the last general election, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

READ ALSO: No concrete evidence for DSS to arrest Labour Party VP, Baba-Ahmed —Ex-Director, Ejiofor

He wrote: “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country around. I am honoured and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”

