Muri-Okunola resigns as Lagos HoS after appointment as Tinubu’s private secretary

The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has resigned from the position.

This followed his appointment as the principal private secretary to President Bola Tinubu.

The presidency confirmed the 51-year-old’s appointment in a post on X platform, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

Muri-Okunola confirmed his resignation in a statement shortly after he submitted his letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

He wrote: “My dear colleagues in the Lagos State Public Service. It is with a mixed heart that I inform you that my civil service career comes to an end on the 29th Of September.

“I informed Mr. Governor of my voluntary retirement from the Lagos State Civil Service after nearly five years of being your Head of Service.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Muri-Okunola as principal secretary

“I am grateful to MG and MDG and the entire executive council, the Body of Permanent Secretaries, and the entire workforce of Lagos State for the opportunity to serve.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I want to thank the entire public service for your support during the entirety of my tenure as your servant leader.

“You made me shine. You helped me clear the doubts of the naysayers. You gave me confidence and inspired my modest but fulfilled service. I appreciate you all individually and collaboratively as a family. We took the Lagos State Public Service to become the most vibrant and excellent public service in Nigeria in particular and sub-Saharan Africa in general as the most professional workforce.”

