Police arrests three suspected killers of Senator Adeola’s aide
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola.
Sanni, who was intercepted by some men in military uniform at a checkpoint in the Ojodu Berger area of Ogun State on August 5, was later found dead the same day in Lagos.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Ikeja on Monday.
READ ALSO: Police begins investigation into Senator Adeola aide's death
He listed the suspects as Fred Azeez Okuno (43), Lucky Idudu Michael (33), and Adedigba Segun (26).
Owohunwa said: “Through painstaking intelligence and investigative activities which brought out the best in the capacity of Lagos Police Command, we have succeeded in arresting the syndicate of the robbery and murder.
“The three suspects directly involved in the robbery and murder were arrested with three firearms including the killer’s weapon were recovered.”
