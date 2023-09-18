UPDATED: Tinubu appoints Obi running mate’s brother, Baba-Ahmed, 17 others as Shettima’s aides

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and 17 others into the office of the Vice-President.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said six persons were appointed as special advisers and 12 senior special assistants.

According to him, Baba-Ahmed was appointed as Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of the Vice President, while a newspaper columnist, Tope Kolade Fasua would serve as Special Adviser on Economic Matters.

Aliyu Modibbo Umar was appointed as Special Adviser, General Duties.

The NEF spokesman is the elder brother of the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate in the last general election, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Others are:

Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser, NEC and Climate Change

Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser, PEBEC and Investment

Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser, Power Infrastructur

Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant, Administration and Office Coordination

Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Communications

Ishaq Ahmed Ningi, Senior Special Assistant, Digital Media and Emergency Management

Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant, Investment and Privatisation

Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant, Political/Special Duties

Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant, Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement

Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant, Research and Analytics

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant, Job Creation and MSMEs.

Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant, Innovation

Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant, NEC

The statement read: “The team comprising 6 Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants will work in the office of the Vice President, supporting the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the Tinubu administration.”

