Strike: Nigerian govt, NLC meeting ends in deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress ended in a deadlock on Monday.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, had on Sunday invited the organised labour to a meeting in a bid to stave off the planned indefinite strike to protest the government’s failure to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The meeting was attended by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, the Congress General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja and the President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Titus Amba, among others.

The federal government was represented by the minister and other senior officials of the ministry.

However, both parties failed to reach an agreement on the demands of organised labour and are expected to meet again at a later date.

