Police begins investigation into Senator Adeola aide’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola.

Adeniyi’s lifeless body was found with gunshot wounds and dumped at Toyota Bus Stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos State on Saturday morning.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

He said: “Police confirmed the killing of Mr. Adeniyi Sanni. The wife told the police that her husband called saying he was stopped by ‘some soldiers’ demanding to see his papers.

“He was later found dead with about five bullet holes in his back and three shells of expended ammunition by his body. The investigation has commenced.”

