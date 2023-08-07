Catholic bishops kick against planned military intervention in Niger Republic

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has joined the rising opposition to the planned military intervention in Niger Republic by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Ripples Nigeria reports that ECOWAS, led by President Bola Tinubu gave leaders of the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to restore him back within a week, which has lapsed, or face military action.

While reacting to the development on Sunday, President of the CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, called on President Tinubu to dissuade ECOWAS Heads of States from using military might to subdue the coup plotters in Niger Republic.

Archbishop Ugorji made the appeal during a pastoral visit to inaugurate the Mary Mother of God Catholic Parish, Upe, Ngor Okpala Local Council Area of Imo State.

He said: “About a week ago, ECOWAS heads of state met in Abuja to deliberate on the recent coup d’etat in Niger Republic.

‘’At the end of their meeting, they gave the coup plotters one week to restore democratic leadership in Niger or risk military intervention. This marching order expires today (yesterday).

“They reasoned that it is wrong to change government by force. They are correct, but we also believe that shedding precious human blood is equally wrong. Two wrongs can never make a right.

“We are begging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dissuade ECOWAS Heads of States to resist the temptation of going to war, against the coup plotters. We beg them to stop the imminent bloodshed that will trail the military intervention.

“We have wasted a lot of human blood in Africa. We have also wasted precious human lives in Nigeria and we cannot continue in this ugly fashion, for whatever reason.

“For now, we don’t know who is sponsoring the coup plotters. We equally do not know who is behind the decision of the ECOWAS Heads of States. This may be a story for another day.

“The media is awash with the news of some countries that have already declared their full support for the country and their military strongmen. Russia may also be there, without our knowing.

“While we say no to coup d’etat, we also say no to war, for whatever reason. We say no manipulation of election results because it is also another shade of coup d’etat.

“President Tinubu should please, not launch any military expedition in Niger. Let us not forget that during the ECOMOG expedition, Nigeria not only played a major role but also bore the brunt of the losses in human and material resources.

“ECOWAS Heads of State should please, think of what should be the fate of the organization, if they begin military intervention in Niger.

“We have been saying that palliative measures do not cure economic hardship. In the same vein, wars do not resolve misunderstandings. It is better to dialogue instead of going into a full-scale war, which nobody can precisely tell when it will end.”

Speaking further, Archbishop Ugorji reminded the Federal Government that if Niger was attacked, Nigeriene citizens would scamper into Nigeria for safety.

“This is not what we should pray for, especially as we are currently battling our sagging economic climate,” Ugorji said, adding that “like Jesus Christ, we climb several mountains in our individual, communal and national lives.”

The CBCN President also urged Nigerians to remain steadfast.

“We should remain steadfast, despite tribulations, trials, temptations and suffering. We should live as one family in love and stop all the killings going on in several states of the federation”, he added.

