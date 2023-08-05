Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide shot dead in Lagos

Adeniyi Sanni, a close aide of the senator representing Ogun West Constituency, Solomon Adeola, was shot dead by unknown persons on Saturday in Lagos.

The senator’s media aide, Kayode Odunaro, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said the lifeless body of the victim was found with gunshot wounds at Toyota Bus Stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos State on Saturday morning.

The statement read: “Information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Mr. Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by security agents.

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Sanni told her they were still checking the vehicle’s papers.

“His apprehensive wife later called one of Mr. Sanni’s associates to say she could no longer reach her husband on the phone necessitating the mobilisation of a search party.

“She was later called by passersby through the Next of Kin phone number on her husband’s driving licence that the body of Mr. Sanni was dumped around Toyota Bus Stop in Oshodi with gunshot wound.

“Senator Adeola who is involved in the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate is shocked beyond words and devastated by the news of this sad incident, as Mr. Sanni was his close aide for over two decades.

“The Nigeria Police Force is investigating the killing.”

