Police foils bandit attacks on divisional headquarters, Muslims in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Friday foiled a bandit attack on the Divisional Headquarters in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar who disclosed this at a media briefing in Gusau on Friday evening, said the operatives arrested a 35-year-old suspected informant to the bandits in the state.

He said: “The police operatives mobilised, confronted the bandits, and engaged them in a gun battle which lasted hours

“As a result of this, one of the bandits was neutralised while the others escaped to the bushes spilling blood on their paths because of the wounds they sustained.

“Police investigation that followed the incident resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old female suspected to be an informant from Rukudawa village.

“The suspect confessed that she has been working with bandit kingpin Dankarami Gwaska as his informant and has given her the task of monitoring activities at the police stations for him.

“Two handsets containing bandits’ telephone numbers were recovered from her.

“On July 28, police tactical operatives attached to 34 PMF, deployed to the Magarya community in the same Zurmi local government area acted on intelligence report that suspected armed men were on their way to attack Muslims during Juma’at prayers at Kwata village in Magarya district.

“The police operatives confronted them and succeeded in foiling the attack and the bandits escaped to the bushes.

“Two AK47 rifles, four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and Bajaj motorcycle were recovered at the scene while the command is still pursuing the suspects with a view to arresting and prosecuting them.”

