Senate to screen Keyamo, Mahmud on Monday

The Senate will screen the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and Mairiga Mahmud on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate on Friday.

The upper legislative chamber adjourned the exercise after screening five nominees – Ishak Salako (Ogun), Bosun Tijani (Ogun), Lola John (Lagos), Uba Ahmadu (Taraba), and Tahir Mamman (Adamawa) on Saturday in Abuja.

In all, the senators have screened 46 out of the 48 nominees forwarded to the National Assembly by the president.

READ ALSO: Tinubu withdraws Shetty, nominates Keyamo in ministerial reshuffle

The Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who moved a motion for the adjournment of the proceeding till Monday, said the security screening of the nominees has not been completed.

Bamidele said: “The letter nominating the last two nominees came late and they are in the process of completing their documentation. We are waiting for the security report.

“May I move that we step down their own confirmation hearing till Monday, which is the next legislative day?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now