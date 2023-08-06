IPOB outlaws stay-at-home order, says Mondays now Economic Empowerment Day

The Indigenous People of Biafra has disclosed that every Monday now serves as a “Economic Empowerment Day” in the South-East.

The goal, according to the pro-Biafran group, is to empower the populace to mobilise resources and methods in order to reverse the region’s dramatic fall in the economic, educational, and social sectors brought on by the protracted sit-at-home movement.

This was mentioned in a statement issued by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Saturday.

Powerful claimed the action was in response to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu‘s handwritten letter, which was made public a few days ago through his attorney Alloy Ejimakor, which completely forbade all types of stay-at-home throughout the entire South-East.

The statement read, “Following the total cancellation of all forms of sit-at-home in the entire South-East, as clearly and unequivocally stated in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter. He has therefore directed the people, to henceforth, set aside every Monday as an ‘Economic empowerment day’ in the entire South-East.

Read Also: IPOB, Kanu’s family at loggerheads over alleged sack of Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor

“Economic Empowerment Day connotes a day set aside for mass mobilisation of Biafrans, to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp and unprecedented decline in the economic, educational, and social needs of our people occasioned by the prolonged sit-at-home.

“During this exercise, the people are encouraged to embark on the massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty-ridden population of our people.

“Through education, employment, health services, sense of identity and community, our people and indeed, the Eastern region can begin to thrive and grow.

“There is an urgent need to reclaim our lost glory by embarking on empowering Biafrans with the resources they need to live beyond mere subsistence as our people are known globally for hard work, resilience, and great achievements.

“The implication of this Economic Empowerment Day is that Biafrans are expected to devote significant time to adhere to their routine calendar schedule template strictly and uninterruptedly with a view to making up for the humongous time lost to the activities of misguided enforcers of unsanctioned Monday sit-at-home order.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now