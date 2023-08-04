Tinubu withdraws Shetty, nominates Keyamo in ministerial reshuffle

Dr. Mariam Shetty, a candidate from Kano State, has had her nomination withdrawn by the president, Bola Tinubu, on Friday.

Shetty was replaced by Mariya Mahmoud.

Festus Keyamo, a former spokesman for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, and a minister for state under the Muhammadu BUhari administration was another candidate who made the latest ministerial list.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sent a second list of 19 candidates to the Senate for screening.

READ ALSO:Tinubu forwards last batch of ministerial nominees to Senate

Reactions of Nigerians to President Bola Tinubu’s Wednesday nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State for a ministerial position on social media, notably Twitter, have been divided.

In addition to the 28 nominations that had already been received on August 2, Tinubu had forwarded an additional 19 names of ministerial candidates.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now