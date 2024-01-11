News
Keyamo to aviation CEOs: Focus on transparency, efficiency
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, urged new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the aviation agencies to prioritise transparency, efficiency, and collaboration in the discharge of their duties.
He made the call at the inauguration and induction of the newly appointed CEOs and directors of the aviation agencies.
The minister stressed that transparency, efficiency, and collaboration were necessary to ensure effective service delivery.
President Bola Tinubu appointed the new CEOs for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and three other agencies in the aviation sector on December 13 last year.
READ ALSO: Airlines to pay passengers for delayed, cancelled flights from 2024 – Keyamo
Keyamo said: “The President Bola Tinubu administration plans to focus on optimizing and boosting revenue generation for Nigeria’s Aviation industry and ensure strict compliance with international regulations and standards.
“Our five-point Agenda is a tool toward achieving the Mandate, Vision, and Mission of the Ministry.
“These include- ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by ICAO.
“To actualise the five-point agenda for the growth of the Nigerian Aviation value chain, the Aviation Ministry is looking forward to a new phase of partnership and collaboration.
“These include leveraging on the immense opportunities in the sector to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and joint-venture partnerships with heads of international economic organizations, presidents of transnational.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...