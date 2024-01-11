Keyamo to aviation CEOs: Focus on transparency, efficiency

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, urged new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the aviation agencies to prioritise transparency, efficiency, and collaboration in the discharge of their duties.

He made the call at the inauguration and induction of the newly appointed CEOs and directors of the aviation agencies.

The minister stressed that transparency, efficiency, and collaboration were necessary to ensure effective service delivery.

President Bola Tinubu appointed the new CEOs for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and three other agencies in the aviation sector on December 13 last year.

Keyamo said: “The President Bola Tinubu administration plans to focus on optimizing and boosting revenue generation for Nigeria’s Aviation industry and ensure strict compliance with international regulations and standards.

“Our five-point Agenda is a tool toward achieving the Mandate, Vision, and Mission of the Ministry.

“These include- ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by ICAO.

“To actualise the five-point agenda for the growth of the Nigerian Aviation value chain, the Aviation Ministry is looking forward to a new phase of partnership and collaboration.

“These include leveraging on the immense opportunities in the sector to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and joint-venture partnerships with heads of international economic organizations, presidents of transnational.”

