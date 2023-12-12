Airlines to pay passengers for delayed, cancelled flights from 2024 – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Tuesday airlines would start paying compensation to passengers for delayed or cancelled flights from January next year.

The minister stated this when he appeared before the Joint National Assembly Committee on Aviation to defend the ministry’s 2024 budget proposal.

He said a comprehensive list of airlines responsible for delayed or cancelled flights would be published regularly in the media as part of the initiative.

Keyamo also called for private partnerships in the development of the nation’s airports.

READ ALSO: Keyamo hints at resumption of flights to Nigeria by Emirates Airlines

He said: “I have called the customer’s satisfactory commission regarding the treatment of Nigerians. I have returned to the committee; that is how concerned I am. And I have said at the last address that I gave during our stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos and our retreat in Warri.

“I said every week; please publish the list of airlines that do not fly as and when due, cancelled flights, delayed flights, how many hours it was delayed, was there compensation, and actions they took as regulators against these airlines. We are starting that in January.

“For every delay, there is a report, an actual report by the regulator. What did they do? Did they pay compensation? And if they didn’t pay compensation, we have said that the other way to get compensation if they can’t return cash is that once the passenger buys the next ticket, it must be given a rebate. A rebate of at least 40 to 50 percent of the flight ticket.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now