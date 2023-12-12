Ohaneze renews call for Kanu’s release, amnesty for IPOB members

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Tuesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group’s President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made the call in a statement in Enugu.

He said Kanu’s continued incarceration had created an unnecessary excuse for terrorism in the South-East, a region where people had previously lived in peace and pursued their occupation with patriotic zeal.

He added the IPOB leader’s release would be a prized Christmas Gift to the Igbos and other Nigerians who were committed to a peaceful and secure country.

The Ohanaeze had on several occasions appealed to the President to release the activist who is currently standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Kanu has been in custody since June 2021 when he was brought back to the country from Kenya by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The statement read: “I want, on behalf of all Igbos worldwide, to appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to use his good office to direct for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Kanu’s case is well known to all Igbos and Nigerians. It is the belief of many that the release of Nnamdi Kanu does not constitute any threat to our democracy or social cohesion and peace.

“Besides, a Nigerian court has passed a judgement directing that Kanu should be released. Many Nigerians from the 36 states and Abuja have also made appeal for his release.”

“As the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Leader of Igbos worldwide, I brought this matter up to a joint meeting of South-South, South-West, South-East and Middle-Belt of Nigeria as they unanimously endorsed that Kanu should be released.”

“We recollect with sadness that this region was a theatre of war. The war claimed the lives of many Nigerians. In addition, businesses and property were completely destroyed.

“In 1970, when the war ended, the Igbos returned completely impoverished.

“I warn that all parties should avoid anything that could once again make Igboland a theatre of war.

“I further advocate that in addition to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal government should adopt a non-kinetic approach to the security problem in the South East.

I, in collaboration with the governors and other leaders in the South-East of Nigeria, call for amnesty to those who at the moment are expressing all forms of agitation in the South-East; and that they will be allowed to earn a dignified livelihood.”

