Adeleke orders investigation into alleged food poisoning involving 18 Osun pupils

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered a full investigation into the alleged food poisoning at a primary school in the state.

18 pupils of St. James Primary School in Osogbo became ill after eating their free O-Meal diet on Monday and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they were all treated and later discharged.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The commissioner said the affected cooks in the school and the programme planning officer were summoned to a meeting on Tuesday.

Alimi said: “The governor has directed enforcement of food standards as well as the auditing of O-Meal structure to prevent future occurrence.

“The state government has settled all medical bills of affected students after they were discharged from hospital.”

