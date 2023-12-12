News
Adeleke orders investigation into alleged food poisoning involving 18 Osun pupils
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered a full investigation into the alleged food poisoning at a primary school in the state.
18 pupils of St. James Primary School in Osogbo became ill after eating their free O-Meal diet on Monday and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they were all treated and later discharged.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.
READ ALSO: Osun APC urges Adeleke to stop school feeding programme over alleged poisoning
The commissioner said the affected cooks in the school and the programme planning officer were summoned to a meeting on Tuesday.
Alimi said: “The governor has directed enforcement of food standards as well as the auditing of O-Meal structure to prevent future occurrence.
“The state government has settled all medical bills of affected students after they were discharged from hospital.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...