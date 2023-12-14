Business
Tinubu continues sweeping changes in aviation industry, sends all directors of agencies packing
Following the sacking of the chief executive officers of the aviation agencies in Nigeria by President Bola Amed Tinubu on Wednesday, the Federal Government has again dismissed all directors of civil aviation agencies in the country.
This is even as all the affected directors have been ordered to hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.
This development was announced in a statement by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Thursday.
READ ALSO:Keyamo summons heads of NAMA, FAAN, NCAA, others to discuss aviation safety
The statement was signed by a spokesperson for the minister, Odutayo Oluseyi.
The affected agencies include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).
The government said the move was aimed at repositioning the aviation industry and ensuring a safe and efficient air travel experience for Nigerians in line with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...