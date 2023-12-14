Tinubu continues sweeping changes in aviation industry, sends all directors of agencies packing

Following the sacking of the chief executive officers of the aviation agencies in Nigeria by President Bola Amed Tinubu on Wednesday, the Federal Government has again dismissed all directors of civil aviation agencies in the country.

This is even as all the affected directors have been ordered to hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

This development was announced in a statement by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Thursday.

The statement was signed by a spokesperson for the minister, Odutayo Oluseyi.

The affected agencies include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The government said the move was aimed at repositioning the aviation industry and ensuring a safe and efficient air travel experience for Nigerians in line with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

