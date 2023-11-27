Keyamo summons heads of NAMA, FAAN, NCAA, others to discuss aviation safety

In light of the recent near accidents in the aviation sector, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will today, in Abuja meet with the heads of aviation agencies in the country to discuss safety issues in the industry.

The agencies expected at the meeting include the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airport Authority Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The minister will meet with them “to discuss the recent accidents in the sector and will thereafter brief the press on the outcome of the deliberation to avert such occurrences”.

On Sunday, there was drama on a United Airlines Flight NUA 0504 from the Lagos airport on Sunday when some Abuja-bound passengers were flown to Asaba airport.

The cabin crew, upon landing in Asaba, told the passengers that they had arrived at Abuja airport, creating confusion among the passengers. The airline later blamed “poor weather” for the diversion of the flight.

By Babajide Okeowo

