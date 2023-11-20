Keyamo hints at resumption of flights to Nigeria by Emirates Airlines

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday, said that Emirates Airlines was on the verge of announcing the long-awaited date for the resumption of its flights to Nigeria.

The minister shared this information through his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Emirates suspended flight operations into Nigeria because they were not able to get their funds from sales of tickets, about 90 percent of foreign airlines’ $783m trapped funds have been unpaid.

According to Keyamo, during his attendance at the Dubai Airshow last week, he engaged in productive discussions with the top leadership of Emirates Airlines on the sidelines of the event.

He said the talks were warm and fruitful, indicating significant progress in the efforts to resume flights from Dubai to Nigeria.

Keyamo also emphasised the dedication of the involved parties towards reaching an agreement, highlighting the pivotal role played by President Bola Tinubu in championing that initiative.

According to him, the collaborative efforts were expected to yield a positive outcome with the imminent announcement of the exact date for the resumption of Emirates flights, bringing relief to travellers eagerly awaiting the reopening of this crucial international route.

“We are presently working on the small details and the airline will soon announce the exact date of their resumption of the flights,” he said.

