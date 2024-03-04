Northern elders oppose Keyamo’s plan to relocate equipment from Kaduna College

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has faulted the planned relocation of firefighting simulation equipment from the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State, by the federal government.

The relocation of the firefighting equipment from the NCAT to an undisclosed location was proposed by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, a move that was vehemently opposed by the National Assembly last week.

During plenary last Wednesday, the House of Representatives had ordered the plan to be put on hold.

While adopting a motion on notice sponsored by Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, the House ordered an investigation into allegations about the relocation of the firefighting simulator and the location to be taken to.

Adding its voice to the condemnation, the NEF, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said if the plans to relocate the facility from Kaduna were true, such actions, “viewed collectively, raises serious concerns about a deliberate effort to undermine federal institutions located in Northern Nigeria.

“The relocation of the firefighting simulator from NCAT is particularly troubling given the institution’s long-standing history and pivotal role in the development of Nigeria’s aviation industry,” the NEF said.

“The relocation of this critical equipment could have negative implications not only for the institution but also for the broader aviation sector in the country.

“Relocating these simulators to an undisclosed location could jeopardize the quality of training provided to students at the college and compromise the safety of air travel in Nigeria.

“The plan to move these critical equipment from NCAT to an undisclosed location is not only disruptive but also potentially harmful, and it is crucial that it be reconsidered.

“The safety and future of the Nigerian aviation industry depend on the proper training and preparation of its professionals, and any decision that undermines this must be met with strong resistance.

“It is time for all parties involved to come together and work towards a solution that protects the interests of the aviation sector and ensures the safety and quality of training for future aviation professionals.

“The NEF strongly believes that the relocation of the firefighting simulator, initiated by Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo, must be vehemently resisted by stakeholders.

“Such a move could have negative implications not only for local institutions but also for the broader aviation sector in the country. The quality of training provided to students at NCAT could be jeopardized, potentially compromising the safety of air travel in Nigeria.

“The safety and security of air travel in Nigeria must be prioritized above all else, and decisions regarding the relocation of critical equipment must be made with utmost caution and consideration for the future of the industry,” he added.

Calling for a reconsideration of the alleged plan to move the firefighting simulator from NCAT to an undisclosed location, the NEF said the “disruptive and potentially harmful decision must be carefully evaluated to safeguard the integrity and strength of federal institutions in Northern Nigeria and ensure the continued growth and safety of the country’s aviation industry.

“Any decisions regarding the relocation of the firefighting simulator must prioritize the best interests of the Nigerian aviation industry and the future professionals who will shape its trajectory,” the Forum noted.

