NEF condemns ‘unjustified’ sacking of Rev. Pam as NCPC boss

Apex northern socio-polirical group, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has condemned what it described as the “unjustified” sacking of the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had in January, approved the sack of Pam from the Commission and appointed Dr. Stephen Adegbite, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church Nige­ria, and Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as the new Executive Secretary.

The President had also approved the appointment of nine others to be on the NCPC board with Colonel Aloche Adole as the Chairman which many saw as a controversial appointment.

But in a statement on Saturday, the NEF said the manner in which Pam was removed was not only disgraceful but did not follow due process.

The statement signed by the Forum’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, stated that the removal of the Plateau State-born Rev. Pam who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari lacked transparency and accountability as he was not allowed to complete his tenure.

“The Northern Elders Forum is deeply troubled by the recent removal of Rev Yakubu Pam from his position as Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission,” the statement said.

“The sudden and unjustified nature of this decision has raised serious concerns within the Northern Christian and Muslim communities.

“Rev Pam, who has diligently served in this role for the past three years, was removed from his position without following due process.

“NEF is particularly alarmed by the lack of transparency and accountability in this decision, as Reverend Pam was not allowed to complete his tenure.

“The manner in which Reverend Pam was treated by his replacement is also troubling. Reports suggest that his belongings were callously thrown out of the office, causing him humiliation and disrespect. NEF condemns this behavior and demands that Reverend Pam be treated with the dignity and respect he deserves.

“NEF questions the decision to appoint someone from Lagos to replace Reverend Pam, the only top position given to the Northern Christian community.

“This raises concerns about the representation of Northern Christians in key leadership positions within the government,” the NEF statement noted.

