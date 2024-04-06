Police arrests dismissed Naval officer in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested dismissed Nigerian Navy personnel for allegedly impersonating serving as a military personnel and lending himself out to assault people.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said: “The suspect was apprehended while he and his boys were beating a hotel staff.

“The job was contracted to him by one of the hotel’s customers who had refused to stop smoking in a ‘no smoking’ area of the hotel.

“He charges N20,000 to bring his boys to beat up anybody for his clients.”

He added that the suspect was dismissed from the Nigerian Navy 24 years ago but continued to parade himself as a serving personnel.

“The suspect was dismissed since 2000, but still parades himself as a naval officer,’’ Hundeyin added.

He assured that the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.

