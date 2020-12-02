Northern Elders Forum says if Buhari were honourable he would resign over Borno attack

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has reacted to the attack of 43 rice farmers in Borno State who were beheaded by Boko Haram insurgents during a fatal attack on Saturday.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the northern elders forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, they called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, following the spate of insecurity in the country.

“The northern elders said In civilized nations, leaders who fail so spectacularly to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign,” the statement concluded”.

The Northern elders made the call while lamenting that the lives of Nigerians no longer have value under Buhari’s administration and thus added that the President should toe the path of honour and resign for failing to ensure the security of Nigerians.

Reacting further, the Northern elders added that the attack on the farmers was greeted by the most insensitive response by spokespersons of the President who gave a lame excuse that farmers had not sought permission from the military to harvest produce upon their attack.

READ ALSO: Like northern govs, northern elders kick against disbandment of SARS

The statement by the Northern elders reads thus in full; “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) joins Nigerians in expressing outrage at the killings of farmers in Borno State and many other people on a daily basis in many parts of the North. Our voices have been raised without pause for a long time against pervasive insecurity in our region.

“These particular killings have been greeted by the most insensitive response by spokespersons of the President. The lame excuse that farmers had not sought permission from the military to harvest produce merely exposed the misleading claims that our military had secured vast territories from the insurgency.

“Under this administration, life has lost its value, and more and more citizens are coming under the influence of criminals. We do not see any evidence of a willingness on the part of President Buhari to honour his oath to provide security over Nigerians.

“In civilized nations, leaders who fail so spectacularly to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign,” the statement concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions