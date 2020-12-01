Garba Shehu reveals why Buhari still keeps service chiefs amid calls for their sack

Garba Shehu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would never sack the service chiefs so long as he remained satisfied with them.

Shehu, who is Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, added that the unending clamour for Buhari to sack the service chiefs was out of place.

He spoke Monday night during an interview with Arise TV.

Following the gruesome murder of about 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State last Saturday, Nigerians have been reiterating calls for Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

But during the interview Shehu said, “I am not aware that the tenure of service chiefs is subjected to any law or regulation that is clearly stated. They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them. The buck stops on his table —with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.

“The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to the opinion of opposition political party which has clamoured for this all the time. It is entirely his own determination; he decides who he keeps as his service chiefs and for how long.”

Shehu had earlier claimed that the slaughtered farmers failed to get clearance by the military before going to the rice farms.

