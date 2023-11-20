DEAPCAP, CILEASING, MECURE top list of stocks to watch this week

The equities market closed in the green last Friday, gaining on four days and declining only on one day thereby driving up sentiments. This week, DEAPCAP, CILEASING, MECURE, OMATEK and NNFM top the lists of stocks to watch this week.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

DEAPCAP • 0.48 ▴ 0.04 (9.09%)

The current share price of Deap Capital Management & Trust (DEAPCAP) is NGN 0.48. DEAPCAP closed its last trading day (Friday, November 17, 2023) at 0.48 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.1% gain over its previous closing price of 0.44 NGN. Deap Capital Management & Trust began the year with a share price of 0.20 NGN and has since gained 140% on that price valuation, ranking it 28th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about DEAPCAP knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 78% over the past four-week period alone—fourth best on NGX.

Deap Capital Management & Trust is the 69th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 21 – Nov 17, 2023). DEAPCAP has traded a total volume of 43.6 million shares—in 383 deals—valued at NGN 16.2 million over the period, with an average of 692,084 traded shares per session. A volume high of 10.4 million was achieved on November 17th for the same period. The table below details the last 10 trading days of activity of Deap Capital Management & Trust on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

CILEASING • 4.98 ▴ 0.45 (9.93%)

The current share price of C&I Leasing Plc (CILEASING) is NGN 4.98. CILEASING closed its last trading day (Friday, November 17, 2023) at 4.98 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 4.53 NGN. C&I Leasing began the year with a share price of 3.20 NGN and has since gained 55.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 61st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about CILEASING knowing the stock has accrued 42% over the past four-week period alone—ninth best on NGX.

C&I Leasing is the 65th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 21 – Nov 17, 2023). CILEASING has traded a total volume of 52.8 million shares—in 1,178 deals—valued at NGN 201 million over the period, with an average of 837,573 traded shares per session. A volume high of 19.5 million was achieved on November 17th for the same period. The table below details the last 10 trading days of activity of C&I Leasing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

MECURE • 5.73 ▴ 0.52 (9.98%)

The current share price of MeCure Industries (MECURE) is NGN 5.73. MECURE closed its last trading day (Friday, November 17, 2023) at 5.73 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 5.21 NGN. MeCure Industries closed its IPO day (November 7, 2023) with a share price of 2.96 NGN and has since gained 93.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 45th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

MeCure Industries is the 64th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past week (Nov 10 – Nov 17, 2023). MECURE has traded a total volume of 3.53 million shares—in 116 deals—valued at NGN 18.3 million over the period, with an average of 588,295 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.74 million was achieved on November 17th, and a low of 50,000 on November 16th, for the same period. The table below details the last nine trading days of activity of MeCure Industries on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

By Babajide Okeowo

