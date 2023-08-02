Tinubu forwards last batch of ministerial nominees to Senate

The last list of ministerial nominees has been forwarded to Senate by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Honourable Femi Gbajiabiamila, who is now President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

The list sent on Wednesday, included the eleven states that were not included in the initial list.

At 3:15 p.m., the Senate used its Order 12(i) to permit Gbajiabiamila to present the list and enter the chamber.

Lateef Fagbemi, a ministerial nominee from Kwara, was waiting for senators to screen him before the chief of staff entered the chamber.

The Senate today entered the third day of the screening of the Ministerial Nominees submitted to it last week Thursday by President Bola Tinubu for subsequent confirmation.

President Tinubu had last week forwarde twenty-eight nominees to the Senate for screening.

The Senate had on Monday screened fourteen out of the twenty- eight just as it is set to attend to fourteen nominees today.

According to the Order Paper of today, five nominees were listed for screening. They were Dele Alake (Ekiti); Muhammad Idris (Niger); Professor Ali Pate Bauchi; Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo); and Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara).

Dele Alake, the first to speak to the senators, requested the National Assembly to alter current laws to regulate social media in order to prevent the spread of false and misleading information. He also added that social media regulation should be reinforced.

During his screening process, Alake, who had expressed grave worries about the improper use of social media in Nigeria, vehemently lamented its abuse.

While acknowledging social media’s benefits for spreading knowledge, Alake warned that its drawbacks might destabilise the nation if left unchecked, adding that their negative effects could harm any morally upright community.

Alake also emphasised the need to put the federation’s laws to the test in order to determine their effectiveness and competence, urging victims of libel and defamation not to hesitate in using the full force of the law to offenders when there are violations through whatever means, be it broadcast or print.

