COUP: Tinubu seeks Senate backing to deploy troops to Niger Republic

The Senate, on Friday, received a letter from President Bola Tinubu asking for its backing in sending military forces to the Niger Republic.

He also asked the legislature’s support before turning off the nation’s electricity.

Mohamed Bazoum, the democratically elected president of Niger, was overthrown by his guards.

President of Nigeria and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, Tinubu, met with other ECOWAS leaders on Sunday to explore the best means to bring back democracy in Niger.

The leaders of the West African regional bloc met to discuss sanctions to be placed against the military personnel who toppled Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

The President’s letter read, “Political situation in Niger. Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.”

Tinubu further sought support for, “Military buildup and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

“Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic, mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.”

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic; Blockade of goods in transit

