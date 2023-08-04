Nigerian govt directs CMDs to activate ‘no work no pay’ rule over resident doctors’ strike

Striking resident doctors in the country will not receive their salaries during the period of the strike, as the Federal Government has directed the Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in Federal Tertiary Hospitals to implement the no work, no pay policy.

The government also directed the hospitals to maintain an attendance register for all resident doctors willing to work.

The letter sighted by journalists on Thursday, was written by the Federal Ministry of Health and addressed to the CMDs and MDs of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals in the country.

Dated August 1, 2023, the letter was titled, “Re: Incessant strike action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors: Implementation of ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy of the Federal Government.”

It was signed by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah.

Ripples Nigeria reports that NARD embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26, 2023, to press home its demands following the expiration of a two-week ultimatum to the government to meet its demands.

The doctors are demanding the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers; the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges; the immediate payment of all salary arrears; the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure; a new hazard allowance; and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act; among others.

The federal government, in the letter, however, accused the striking doctors of being insensitive.

The letter read in part: “The various conciliatory meetings by the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with government stakeholders, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the National Assembly have proved abortive.

“I am directed to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health has instituted the policy of ‘No work, No Pay’ against the striking resident doctors in line with circular Ref. No.58598/8.1/II/182 dated June 22, 2016.

“I am further directed to request you to maintain an attendance register for all residents willing to work and furnish the ministry of such name on a monthly basis.’

