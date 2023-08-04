Gov Alia approves new retirement age for teachers in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has approved the new retirement age and length of service for teachers in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Makurdi, said the implementation of the new process would be backdated to May this year.

He added that the decision was in line with the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers by the Benue State House of Assembly and signed into law by former governor Samuel Ortom.

The statement read: “Under the new approval, the new age of retirement for the teaching profession is 65 years with the length of service pegged at 40 years, depending on whichever comes first.

“With the new development, there will no longer be boundaries in the implementation of the harmonized retirement age/length of service for Education officers/Teachers.

“However, those who are not interested in elongation schemes are free to apply for retirement from the service, in line with extant Public Service Rules.

“Furthermore, the Education Officers, Teachers and the general public are to note that the Harmonized Retirement Age Law 2023, is superior to any guideline on the subject.”

