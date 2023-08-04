ACF warns against use of force against Niger military junta

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Friday cautioned the Federal Government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the use of military force against the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

The sub-regional body on Sunday gave the Nigerien military junta led by Brig. Gen. Abdoulrahame Tchiani, a seven-day ultimatum to retain the detained President Mohammed Basoum and restore constitutional order in the landlocked West African country.

ECOWAS also threatened to deploy military force against the coup plotters if they failed to restore constitutional order in Niger at the expiration of the ultimatum.

But in a statement issued by General Secretary, Murtala Aliyu, the ACF warned the West African leaders that the use of military force against the junta would not guarantee peace and stability in the country.

The Forum urged the African Union and ECOWAS to dialogue with the coup plotters in order restore constitutional order in Niger.

The statement read: “ACF however views with concern the unfolding events in Nigeria’s immediate neighbour, Republic of Niger and the potential impact on the region.

“Nigeria and Niger Republic share a long historical border of more than one thousand five hundred kilometres with families, communities sharing common facilities including farmlands, markets, cultural bonds and languages for many centuries predating the trans-Saharan trade and colonial times.

“The measures being contemplated should have taken into consideration the historical antecedents and mutual interests of the two countries and weighed the consequences of the use of military force.

“While the ACF recognises the ECOWAS position to bring pressure to bear on the perpetrators, nevertheless the military option shouldn’t be a prerequisite for Nigeria’s and the Community’s continuing efforts to enthrone democracy in the region in the 21st century.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now