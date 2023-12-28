ACF demands state of emergency in Plateau over killings

Apex northern socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security in Plateau State following the Christmas eve massacre by terrorists where over 160 persons were killed.

The ACF which made the call on Wednesday during a press conference in Kaduna, said only a state of emergency would ward off further attacks by the bandits.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the press conference by National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, the group said it expressed “deep sorrow about the attack by terrorizing gangs on communities in Plateau State which tragically resulted in the death of over 100 persons with many injured.”

“ACF mourns the deceased and commiserates with the injured. The Forum condoles with families of the victims and prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, as well as to fortify the faith of those left behind so they remain stoic and bear the losses with equanimity. ACF equally prays for the quick recovery of the traumatized and injured,” the communiqué said.

“Without downplaying worrisome incidents of insecurity elsewhere in the country, ACF wishes to draw attention to how such attacks serve as graphic reminders of the parlous state of security of citizens in Arewa communities and elsewhere in general. ACF reiterates its stance that every such incident is one too many.

“Therefore, ACF calls on the government to declare a state of security emergency in all vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and follow up with comprehensive early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate community members’ active participation.

“Intensify efforts in intelligence by all security agencies, including the armed forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), etc., in gathering actionable information to identify, arrest, and prosecute perpetrators (and their enablers) of communal conflicts and insecurity.

“Roll out containment and elimination strategies against the burgeoning incidents of banditry, terrorism, farmer-herder clashes, and all senseless killings, arson, etc.

“Provide immediate relief and compensation for victims of arson, banditry, and terrorism.

“Empower community leaders, elders, clergy, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation, and cooperation.

“Perhaps specifically for Plateau State, ACF calls on elders, traditional and community leaders, clergy, civil society organizations, etc., to intensify their conflict resolution efforts, just as citizens should provide security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals. No one needs to resort to glorifying terrorists with ethno-religious garbs. The job is not for public security agents alone.

“Clearly, our people, regardless of ethnicity, religion, and other identities, are bleeding, a situation compounded by existential economic challenges. Such incidents, because of their human costs, should not be used for grandstanding and brinksmanship.

“While always reiterating uncompromising support for the Federal and State Governments, and the Armed Forces, DSS, and other national security agencies, specifically in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, ACF calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all security agencies under him to up the ante in the fight against any and all threats to the well-being of citizens and, ultimately, the nation,” the Forum said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now